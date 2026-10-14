Home > News > Trevor Actor Steven Ogg Once Said GTA 6 Made Him Feel Nothing, Now He Wants to Stream It

Trevor Actor Steven Ogg Once Said GTA 6 Made Him Feel Nothing, Now He Wants to Stream It

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Trevor Phillips in GTA 5 (left), Lucia enjoying a drink in GTA 6 (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Steven Ogg, who played Trevor Phillips in GTA 5, says he wants to stream GTA 6 when it releases.
  • This marks a change of heart, as Ogg said last year that GTA 6 made him feel "nothing inside."
  • The Trevor actor says he's particularly interested about the actors and how the missions play out in GTA 6.
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In a surprising change of heart, GTA 5 actor Steven Ogg, who played Trevor Phillips, now wants to stream GTA 6 at launch after dismissing Rockstar’s upcoming open-world game at a fan convention in September 2025. Ogg stated that finally playing GTA 5 with Ned Luke, who played Michael De Santa, helped spark this change in his attitude.

Ned Luke is currently doing a full GTA 5 playthrough on his YouTube channel, with Steven Ogg appearing as a recurring guest star. In his latest YouTube video, “The Final Mission: Episode 11”, Steven Ogg stated that he got into gaming thanks to Luke and that he wants to stream GTA 6 to continue the GTA games marathon.

Ned Luke playing GTA 5 with Steven Ogg, who wants to stream GTA 6
Image Credit: YouTube/Ned Luke

“I think, Ned, we should also do this with the new one, when GTA 6 comes out, because, obviously, it’s going to be so f***king different. It’d be kind of fun,” said Ogg. Fortunately, Luke also confirmed he already has it planned after he finishes GTA 5.

This is a positive change in Ogg’s attitude toward both GTA 6 and Trevor, as last September, he admitted he doesn’t care about Rockstar’s next game since he’s not a gamer. Over the years, Ogg also expressed frustration with fans calling him Trevor, even though he never hated the GTA 5 character, but now embraces the popularity.

“I’m just curious with the actors in GTA 6 and the game itself. Those characters versus this [GTA 5], which, obviously, I learn more and more about over the last 12 years,” adds Ogg. He’s particularly interested in how the game and its missions play out, compared to previous GTA missions.

If Steven Ogg streams GTA 6 with Ned Luke, it will be one long playthrough, as Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson has confirmed that one GTA 6 playthrough could exceed 80 hours.

Who knows, Ogg might even be in the game himself and is playing coy about it all. Same goes for Ned Luke, who flashed a cheeky smile when Ogg asked him whether he’s in touch with Rockstar.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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