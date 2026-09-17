Take-Two Confirms Support for GTA Online After GTA 6 Launch

Take-Two has confirmed that Rockstar Games will continue supporting GTA Online even after Grand Theft Auto 6 launches. The company announced this during its annual shareholder meeting on September 17, while also reaffirming that GTA 6 is a single-player game.

During the meeting, Take-Two said, “GTA 6 is a single-player title and is due to release this November. We will continue to support GTA Online after GTA VI release and beyond.“

GTA 6 Is a ‘Single-Player Title,’ and GTA Online Will Get Support Says Take-Two

The confirmation means players will still be able to return to the existing GTA Online experience after players get to enjoy the GTA 6 map. It also strictly reaffirms that ‘GTA 6 is a single-player title.’ Rockstar has supported GTA Online since it launched alongside GTA 5 in 2013, with years of updates adding new missions, heists, vehicles, and other content.

The announcement also comes on the same day Rockstar revealed GTA 6 The Album. The 34-track soundtrack is scheduled to launch alongside GTA 6 on November 19, while six original singles are available to listen to today.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Take-Two did not reveal how long the current GTA Online will continue receiving updates or provide details about a potential successor. Rockstar has also yet to announce when a new online experience connected to GTA 6 could launch.

However, recently, the Twitch CEO suggested that GTA 6 multiplayer may come in 2027. In an interview, he said they had a detailed discussion with Rockstar. After the discussion, Clancy said to the interviewer,

“You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6, but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer.”

Rockstar is still adding new content to GTA Online as the GTA 6 release date approaches. The latest weekly update brings new Gunrunning bonuses, while players can also complete three Bunker Research Missions for a GTA$1 million reward.

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For now, Rockstar’s focus remains on the single-player game, while the future of GTA’s next multiplayer experience remains unannounced.

What are your thoughts now that Take-Two has confirmed that GTA Online will continue after the GTA 6 launch? Let us know in the comments.