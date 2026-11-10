Home > News > Take-Two CEO Addresses GTA 6 Disc Release, Says Decision Is up to Rockstar

Take-Two CEO Addresses GTA 6 Disc Release, Says Decision Is up to Rockstar

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot featuring Lucia with a gun, alongside a physical GTA 6 disc mockup.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has shared an update on GTA 6's disc release ahead of its November 19 launch.
  • Speaking to Variety on November 9, 2026, he said that any decision related to a GTA 6 disc release is up to Rockstar.
  • He also said Rockstar would handle any announcements about GTA 6 PC or a Switch 2 release.
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There’s been quite a bit of commotion around GTA 6’s release, particularly because its physical version doesn’t come with a disc but instead comes with a digital download code. In other words, the biggest entertainment release of the decade won’t have a physical disc at launch, though Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has addressed the debacle.

Speaking to Variety on the company’s Q2 FY2027 earnings call on November 9, 2026, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said any updates or a decision on a GTA 6 disc release would come directly from Rockstar Games, adding that “information always comes from our labels.”

Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 by a car window with their weapons.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

He also made the same point about a potential GTA 6 PC launch and a possible Nintendo Switch 2 release, despite reports suggesting the PC version could arrive in early 2027.

The CEO also told Variety that GTA 6’s presales have exceeded expectations, but didn’t provide an update on whether GTA 6 will eventually get a traditional disc edition or when it would come to PC or the Switch 2.

In hindsight, skipping a traditional disc release makes some sense, particularly given GTA 6’s massive file size. Of course, fans weren’t happy with the decision, especially for what is the biggest video game release of all time. Still, that hasn’t stopped players from buying the game, whether it’s the GTA 6 Standard Edition or the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

Despite GTA 6’s digital-only release, Take-Two reported $1.38 billion in game revenue for the July–September quarter, according to Variety. As for a possible GTA 6 disc release, PC launch, or Nintendo Switch 2 release, Rockstar will share any updates in the future.

For now, GTA 6’s physical edition comes with a download code and a double-sided poster instead of a disc. So, do you think Rockstar will release GTA 6 with a traditional physical disc in the future? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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