EA Officially Becomes a Private Company as $55 Billion Saudi Acquisition Completes

EA is officially a private company and has completed its acquisition by the alliance led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners on August 4, 2026. The $55 billion deal has now closed, with EA confirming that shareholders will receive $210 in cash for every share they owned at the time of closing.

As a result, EA’s common stock has stopped trading on the NASDAQ, and the publisher is now privately owned. The acquisition also comes less than a week after EA revealed CEO Andrew Wilson received $38.65 million in fiscal 2026 compensation. This is months after the company laid off developers across several Battlefield support studios.

Image Credit: Google Finance

EA Says Creative Freedom Will Continue Under New Ownership

In an official statement reiterating becoming private, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the company is entering its next phase with partners that share its long-term vision.

“We’re entering this next chapter from a position of strength with partners who share our vision and ambition. “

He further says EA will build the next generation of games and experiences for players who inspire. The alliance includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, technology investment firm Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, the private equity firm founded by Jared Kushner.

Saudi-Led Group Completes $55 Billion EA Acquisition



CEO Andrew Wilson stays in place, and EA emphasized continuity for its studios and games, with stockholders receiving $210 per share before delisting from NASDAQ pic.twitter.com/tkp5qOND99 — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) August 4, 2026

Silver Lake CEO and Managing Partner Egon Durban said the investors plan to back EA’s future growth. It also includes investments in AI technologies that could improve game development and player experiences.

EA also reiterated that it will maintain creative control and continue its “track record of creative freedom and player first values” under the new ownership structure. So, if you just watched the EA Sports FC 27 reveal trailer and don’t want some other team to take over the game, it is safe for now.

What Happens Now That EA Is a Private Company?

While EA confirmed stability and long-term investment, analysts have pointed to the financing behind the deal as a key watch item. EA announced the $50 billion acquisition first back in September 2025. Recently, they reaffirmed that the EA Saudi deal is approved and will go through on August 4.

The acquisition reportedly includes about $20 billion in debt financing, making it one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history. Although EA has not announced any restructuring plans, analysts have suggested the company could face pressure to reduce costs over time.

Some reports have also suggested EA may continue expanding its use of AI tools to improve development efficiency and profitability. However, EA has already stated that it has been investing in AI technologies before the acquisition, similar to many other major game publishers.

Industry analyst Mat Piscatella of Circana also noted that leveraged buyouts have historically produced mixed results for acquired companies. However, he said it is too early to predict what the transaction will ultimately mean for EA.

The acquisition is the second-largest deal in gaming history, behind Microsoft’s $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard. What are your thoughts on it now that EA becomes a private company officially? Let us know in the comments.