EA Launches New Ad Business That Places Brands Inside Gameplay

Electronic Arts Inc. has officially announced the launch of EA Advertising. This will be a new platform that is designed to allow brands to purchase dynamic ad placements and immersive experiences inside EA’s massive collection of games. EA seems to be streamlining how other corporations will market themselves to EA’s massive player base, which has now crossed 120 million monthly active users during the 2026 fiscal year.

EA Advertising Will Make Ads Part of the Game Itself, Starts With Sports Titles

In a new press release shared by EA, the company revealed its plans for its new advertising division. EA Advertising will aim to focus on meaningful integration into gameplay environments, rather than relying on traditional static ads. The new initiative heavily revolves around the EA Sports series of games, which includes Madden NFL, EA Sports FC, and EA Sports College Football.

Image Credit: EA

In these particular titles, ads will mirror real-world sports broadcasts through digital scoreboards, signs in the stadium, and overlays specially designed for brands. Commenting on the goal of immersion for EA Advertising, CEO of EA, David Tinson, stated: “Players come to EA’s games and live experiences every day to play, watch, create, and connect. That gives brands a meaningful opportunity to show up in ways that add value and respect the player experience, while maintaining authenticity in the worlds our teams are building.”

The new advertising platform will involve much more than visual ad placements in games, as it will utilize the EA Sports Partner Program. This will allow companies to introduce actual in-game content, which includes branded in-game challenges and curated vanity team kits.

Image Credit: EA

Many corporations have already signed onto the new advertising ecosystem. This includes Red Bull, which recently ran a campaign in EA Sports FC with branded kits and objectives. Additionally, other big names like Visa and Peacock have already finalized a partnership for the platform.

Coming to the technical aspect of things, EA Advertising will be powered by a new ad server and Software Development Kit (SDK) custom-built for EA’s native Frostbite engine. This will allow advertising to target and update campaigns based on player engagement.

While in-game advertising has been a part of gaming basically forever, a dedicated Advertising division from the folks over at Electronic Arts doesn’t come as a surprise. As EA Advertising continues to develop, it will be quite interesting to see how it impacts the overall practice of ads in-game.

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