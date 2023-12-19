Max Payne Voice Actor James McCaffrey Passes Away at 65

- Max Payne fame actor James McCaffrey passed away due to multiple myeloma cancer at the age of 65.
- He was also known for his work in games like Max Payne, Alan Wake 2, and Control.
- The actor also featured in a lot of TV series and movies like Rescue Me in his 35 year long career.
When it comes to the realm of voice acting, few have captured our ears and hearts, as well as James McCaffrey. Known for his extensive work with gaming, James was the amazing voice of Max Payne, among his other roles. However, in a sad turn of events, McCaffrey has passed away after battling cancer.
The news of the artist’s death was shared by his talent agent, David Elliot. James, who was well-appreciated in the entertainment world, succumbed to his battle against multiple myeloma cancer.
Last appearing in the 2023 game Alan Wake 2 as Alex Casey, James McCaffrey was massively known for his revolutionary ‘Max Payne’ character portrayal in the trilogy made by Rockstar Games.
Along with the fame of Max Payne, he made his voice acting famous in several Remedy Entertainment games such as Control and Alan Wake 2. His fried vocals made him a fan favorite as he could pull off some smooth yet masculine voice on their screens. He was also known for his persona, which embodied the characters he played in the gaming and entertainment industry.
I still remember how cool it was to play as the Max Payne character in the trilogy and perform cool John Wick-style things in a video game. Rockstar Games took it to X (formerly Twitter) to share its thoughts on the voice actor who made Max Payne an intense and fan-favorite character.
Soon after the news broke out, the whole of the gaming and entertainment industry came forward talking about the Max Payne fame actor in their social media posts. Remedy Entertainment director Same Lake also shared a tweet regarding James’s passing, saying, “James was Max Payne, Thomas Zane, Zachariah Trench and finally Alex Casey…“
Along with some amazing work in the gaming industry, James was also featured in some television series and movies. He made the character of Jimmy Keefe in the 2004-2011 television series Rescue Me. In his illustrious 35-year career in the entertainment industry, James gave all the viewers a lot of good memories.
He will forever live through our memories of being the badass from New York. We send our condolences to his family. May my beloved childhood hero Rest In Piece.