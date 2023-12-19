Max Payne Voice Actor James McCaffrey Passes Away at 65

When it comes to the realm of voice acting, few have captured our ears and hearts, as well as James McCaffrey. Known for his extensive work with gaming, James was the amazing voice of Max Payne, among his other roles. However, in a sad turn of events, McCaffrey has passed away after battling cancer.

The news of the artist’s death was shared by his talent agent, David Elliot. James, who was well-appreciated in the entertainment world, succumbed to his battle against multiple myeloma cancer.

Last appearing in the 2023 game Alan Wake 2 as Alex Casey, James McCaffrey was massively known for his revolutionary ‘Max Payne’ character portrayal in the trilogy made by Rockstar Games.

Along with the fame of Max Payne, he made his voice acting famous in several Remedy Entertainment games such as Control and Alan Wake 2. His fried vocals made him a fan favorite as he could pull off some smooth yet masculine voice on their screens. He was also known for his persona, which embodied the characters he played in the gaming and entertainment industry. Rest in Peace James McCaffrey, the inimitable and commanding presence who brought Max Payne to life. pic.twitter.com/06oQXb3J4v — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 18, 2023

I still remember how cool it was to play as the Max Payne character in the trilogy and perform cool John Wick-style things in a video game. Rockstar Games took it to X (formerly Twitter) to share its thoughts on the voice actor who made Max Payne an intense and fan-favorite character.

Soon after the news broke out, the whole of the gaming and entertainment industry came forward talking about the Max Payne fame actor in their social media posts. Remedy Entertainment director Same Lake also shared a tweet regarding James’s passing, saying, “James was Max Payne, Thomas Zane, Zachariah Trench and finally Alex Casey…“ I’m heartbroken to hear the sad news of James McCaffrey’s passing. We worked together for more than 25 years. He was a lovely man and a dear friend. He was a key part of the Remedy family. He was a brilliant actor. No one could do what he did better than him. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLcEIMUT43— Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) December 18, 2023

Along with some amazing work in the gaming industry, James was also featured in some television series and movies. He made the character of Jimmy Keefe in the 2004-2011 television series Rescue Me. In his illustrious 35-year career in the entertainment industry, James gave all the viewers a lot of good memories.

He will forever live through our memories of being the badass from New York. We send our condolences to his family. May my beloved childhood hero Rest In Piece.