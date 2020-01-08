After Airtel, it is now the turn of Reliance Jio to launch its Voice-over-WiFi (VoWiFi) service in India. According to reports, the Mukesh Ambani-led carrier has now reportedly started rolling out WiFi Calling in Chennai and Delhi-NCR after testing it extensively in the capital over the past few weeks. While the company is yet to make any official announcement on the matter, many Jio users in the aforementioned cities are reportedly seeing a ‘Jio WiFi’ icon on their smartphones.

In the absence of a formal announcement from the company, there’s no official list of compatible devices right now, but the service is apparently working as expected in a number of smartphones from major manufacturers, including Samsung and Xiaomi. According to FoneArena, Jio Wi-Fi calling is live on a whole host of devices, like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M30.

It’s worth noting here that while Airtel’s VoWiFi service works only with the company’s own broadband connections, Jio’s offering doesn’t seem to be restricted to Jio Fiber and is reportedly working on any Wi-Fi network. It’s not immediately clear, though, whether that will change in the future once the service is launched officially. Meanwhile, Airtel’s VoWiFi service is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and is expected to be rolled out in other circles in a phased manner.

In case you’re wondering, Jio VoWiFi can be enabled on Android smartphones under Settings > SIM Cards and Mobile Networks > Jio 4G. You may have to scroll down to the bottom of the page and use the toggle switch to enable the feature if it’s disabled by default. Do note that not all devices are expected to be compatible, so we’ll have to wait for the company to formally publish a list of supported smartphones to get the full picture. Let’s hope that happens sooner rather than later.