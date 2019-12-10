Indian telecom operator Airtel has launched WiFi calling (Vo-WiFi) services in the national capital of New Delhi today, allowing Airtel subscribers to get access to high-quality calls while indoors using their WiFi networks. The service offers users high clarity indoor calls, faster call connections, and Airtel claims that it will also offer crystal clear audio quality in calls.

Right now, the service is only available when users are using a compatible handset with VoWiFi support, and are connected to Airtel Broadband or Airtel Xstream Fibre network.

List of Compatible Smartphones

Airtel has released a complete list of smartphones compatible with Airtel’s VoWiFi service:

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

Poco F1

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J6

Samsung Galaxy On6

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy A10s

How to Enable Airtel WiFi Calling

If your smartphone supports VoWiFi calling, and you’re using Airtel’s Broadband, or Xstream Fibre network in your home, here is how you can enable Airtel WiFi calling on your smartphone right away.

On an iPhone, head over to Settings -> Mobile Data -> WiFi Calling

On Samsung phones you can simply enable WiFi calling from the Quick Settings Panel

Xiaomi users can head over to Settings -> SIM cards and Mobile Networks -> Airtel -> Make Calls using WiFi

On OnePlus phones, head over to Settings -> Mobile Network -> SIM 1 or SIM 2 -> WiFi Calling

Once you’re done, just restart your phone and you should see a VoWiFi symbol in the status bar of your device.

So, are you going to use Airtel’s new VoWiFi service on your smartphone? I would really like to, but I don’t use an Airtel broadband or Fibre connection at home. If you do, and you’re able to test the feature out, let me know how it works out for you in the comments.