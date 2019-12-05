Following steep price hikes from both Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio on Wednesday also announced plans to increase its prepaid tariffs by up to 40 percent, its second in just over a month. The new all-in-one (AIO) tariff plans start at Rs. 199 for 28-days and go up to Rs 2,199 for 1-year. All of them offer unlimited on-net (Jio to Jio) voice calls and 100 daily SMSes, but differ in their validity periods, daily data allocations and off-net (Jio to non-Jio) voice calling minutes.

Jio All-inOne Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data

Rs. 199 : 28-day validity, 1,000 non-Jio minutes

: 28-day validity, 1,000 non-Jio minutes Rs. 399 : 56-day validity, 2,000 non-Jio minutes

: 56-day validity, 2,000 non-Jio minutes Rs. 555: 84-day validity, 3,000 non-Jio minutes

Jio All-inOne Plans With 2GB Daily Data

Rs. 249 : 28-day validity, 1,000 non-Jio minutes

: 28-day validity, 1,000 non-Jio minutes Rs. 444 : 56-day validity, 2,000 non-Jio minutes

: 56-day validity, 2,000 non-Jio minutes Rs. 599: 84-day validity, 3,000 non-Jio minutes

Jio All-in-One 365-Day Plans

In addition, there are also a couple of long-terms plans with 365-day validity periods. The first one has been priced at Rs. 2,199, and it comes with 1.5GB high-speed daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls and 12,000 non-Jio minutes. The other 12-month plan comes with a Rs. 1,299 price-tag and, offers 24GB of total high-speed data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls and 12,000 minutes of off-net voice calling.

Jio ‘Affordable’ All-in-One Plans

Reliance Jio has also introduced so-called ‘affordable’ plans for folks with less data requirements. The cheapest of the lot costs Rs. 129 and, offers 2GB of total high-speed data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calls for 28 days. There is also the Rs. 329 plan with 6GB of total high-speed data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 3,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling for 84 days.

Finally, users in need of more data may recharge with the new Rs. 349 voucher, which comes with 3GB of daily data and 1,000 non-Jio minutes for a period of 28-days. The new plans will go into effect from Thursday, December 6, which means users still have a day to save some money by recharging with the existing Prepaid Vouchers.