Reliance Jio has reportedly started offering a new ‘Grace plan’ for prepaid users. The plan seems to be valid for 24 hours and apparently kicks in once your existing plan’s validity gets expired. As reported by OnlyTech, the plan offers unlimited on-net (Jio-to-Jio) calls, which could be beneficial for customers to stay connected especially during these tough times.

This new grace plan would help people who are not used to online recharge facilities gain a brief relaxation period within which they could recharge their plans. That said, do keep in mind that services will get terminated once the user crosses the allotted 24-hour timeframe.

At the time of writing this article, Jio has not officially announced this new grace plan, which hints this could be part of a limited test. We could expect the telecom giant to make an official announcement if it has plans to keep this scheme alive at least until the ongoing pandemic situation settles.

According to OnlyTech, the grace plan got automatically activated on a Jio number which had Rs. 98 prepaid plan before expiry. At this moment, it remains unclear if the grace plan is dependent on specific recharge plans or is available to all plans offered by Jio.

Meanwhile, if you’re interested to help out your friends or family with their Jio recharges, do not forget to check out JioPOS Lite app which rewards you with money for recharging other Jio numbers.

So, if you’re a Jio customer whose plan got expired in the recent past, did you get a similar 24-hour grace plan? Let us know in the comments section down below.