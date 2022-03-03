Redmi Watch 2 Lite to Launch in India on March 9 Alongside Redmi Note 11 Pro Series

Xiaomi is holding yet another major event in India on March 9, which will see the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series. But that’s not all. The company has now announced that it will also launch the Redmi Watch 2 Lite, which is the same smartwatch that was unveiled initially last year. Here are the details.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Coming to India

The company made the official announcement via a Twitter post earlier today. Redmi Watch 2 Lite, which is a watered-down variant of the Redmi Watch 2, is confirmed to come with support for the GPS navigation system, along with a number of fitness and productivity features.









Watch out for the all-new #RedmiWatch2Lite, coming your way on 09.03.2022.





The new Redmi smartwatch will have a square dial with a 1.55-inch TFT LCD display. To recall, the Redmi Watch 2 has an AMOLED display. Since the watch is already available in the global markets, we expect the Indian variant to have the same specs. Hence, it will come with more than 100 fitness modes, a heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 monitor.

Other features include sleep monitoring, period tracking, stress management, breathing mode, and more. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite has a 14-day battery life too. Plus, a number of watch faces and color options are also expected.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Coming too

As we already know, Xiaomi will also launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G at its March 9 event. The phones will act as the newest members of the Redmi Note 11 series in India and come with support for a 120Hz display, fast charging, 108MP cameras, and more.

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will have a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Note 11 Pro model will support only 4G and fall under Rs 20,000, while the Note 11 Pro+ will come with 5G support and fall between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

The new Redmi Note 11 phones and the Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be launched in India on March 9 via an online event at 12 pm. Hence, stay tuned for all the details you need to get a better idea about them.