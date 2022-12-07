Redmi Note 12 Series India Launch Teased to Happen Soon

Xiaomi recently introduced the new Redmi Note 12 series in China and now it’s time for it to come to India. The company has officially teased the launch of the Redmi Note 12 phones in India, suggesting that it is happening soon. Here’s what to expect.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launching in India Soon

Redmi India has started posting teasers of the Redmi Note 12 lineup and even has a dedicated microsite for the same on its website. The teaser image shows three phones will the iPhone-like rear camera. For those who don’t know, the Redmi Note 12 series consists of the Redmi Note 12, the Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro+. So, we can expect all three phones to come to India. The legacy is about to get 12 🆃🅸🅼🅴🆂 𝚋𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚎𝚛, 𝚏𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚂𝚄𝙿𝙴𝚁 amazing with the most noteworthy phone of the year. ♥️



The #RedmiNote12 5G series is not just a note it's the #SuperNote. 🤩



This is just in time for the Realme 10 Pro series, which directly rivals the Redmi Note 12 phones, is all set to launch in India on December 8, that is tomorrow.

However, there’s no word on when the Redmi Note 12 lineup will arrive in India. Given the official teasers, this could happen this month.

The entire Redmi Note 12 5G series comes with a flat-edge design and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 200MP triple rear cameras, support for 120W fast charging, and runs Android 13-based MIUI 13. The Note 12 Pro has the same display but comes with 50MP triple rear cameras and 67W fast charging support.

The standard Note 12 has two variants. The Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition features a 120Hz AMOLED display, 200MP rear cameras, and has support for 210W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 5G, on the other hand, is home to a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 48MP cameras, 33W fast charging, and more. It remains to be seen which variant ends up in India.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal more information about the Redmi Note 12 series. So, stay tuned to this space for further details.