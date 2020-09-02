Alongside the Redmi 9A, the company has today also launched the Redmi Earphones in India. This is the second audio accessory to arrive in India under the Redmi brand but the first wired headset. It follows suit to the Rs. 1,799 Redmi Earbuds S that made their India debut earlier this year.

Price and Availability

Redmi Earphones are a pair of entry-level wired headsets, which are priced at Rs. 399 in India. They will be available to buy in three colorways – black, blue, and red. They go on sale starting from 7th September on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, and major offline retailers.

Redmi Earphones: Specs & Features

Redmi Earphones boast an in-ear design with an anti-wax mesh-style silicon tip for each earbud. The earphones are very lightweight and weigh just 13 grams. Xiaomi further talks up the aluminum alloy metal design of the earphones and the L-shaped 3.5mm audio jack for added duarability.

The earbuds also include an aluminum alloy sound chamber that features 10mm drivers for a refined audio experience. Xiaomi promises ‘strong bass, full vocals, and good treble performannce’ with the Redmi Earphones. A major highlight of these will also have to be the Hi-Res audio certification.

Though these earphones are just Rs. 399, the company is not skimping on the inline remote and micrphone to keep the costs low. You have an inline remote with a single button to control audio playback and answer calls. A long-press also triggers Google Assistant or Alexa, which is great.

Redmi Earphones will compete against the half in-ear and plastic design of the latest Realme Buds Classic. Both the earphones are priced at Rs. 399 in India. So, if you’ve been looking to pick up an affordable pair of wired earphones, then both Realme and Xiaomi now offer some pretty good options to you.

Buy Redmi Earphones from Mi.com (Rs. 399)