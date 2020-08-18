Alongside the launch of the Realme C12 and C15 in India, the Chinese giant has today added a new wired earphone to its audio accessories portfolio. Called the Realme Buds Classic, this pair of earphones brings a new design and bigger drivers at an affordable price in India.

Realme Buds Classic is different from the company’s previous-gen earphones as it now features a hand in-ear design as opposed to an in-ear design with silicon tips. It comes equipped with larger 14.2mm drivers. The previous-gen Realme Buds 2 packs 11.2mm drivers. The diaphragm is made using nanoparticle composite material, with Realme promising clearer vocals and deeper bass.

These earphones will be available in two colorways – black and white, complete with a signature yellow-colored cable organizer. This has been a key differentiator for Realme wired earphones from the start. You will also find a single button remote to control the music playback and take calls, along with an in-line microphone.

The construction seems to be plastic and the earphones do appear flimsy but you will have to get your hands on them to know better. It will be interesting to see how they compare to the Mi Earphones Basic at the same Rs. 399 price tag. The Realme Buds Classic will go on sale starting from 24th August on Amazon.in and Realme’s website.