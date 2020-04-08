At its 10th anniversary celebration in China less than a week ago, Xiaomi launched a whopping 22 products in one go, including the first ever Redmi-branded fitness tracker called, unsurprisingly, the Redmi Band.

Now, according to a Tweet by prominent leaker Mukul Sharma (@stuffflistings), the Redmi Band has reportedly received the BIS certification — a requirement for launching the product in India. Getting the BIS certification for the Redmi Band definitely makes it look like the company is hoping to launch its fitness tracker in India pretty soon.

Here's something interesting. The Redmi Band has already received the BIS certification (now the Bluetooth SIG certification as well). Turns out the first-ever fitness tracker from Redmi will certainly launch in India soon.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiBand pic.twitter.com/R9n4VKyetZ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 8, 2020

As a quick refresher, the Redmi Band comes in a design that’s immediately reminiscent of the Honor Band and the Realme Band. It features a 1.08-inch LCD color touchscreen display, and packs in over 70 band faces for customisation. The band also comes with an optical heart rate sensor, which is pretty great at this price. According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Band offers 14-day of battery life as well.

If Xiaomi does actually launch the Redmi Band in India, it will compete against the Realme Band which is priced at ₹1,499. While we don’t know what price-point the Redmi Band will laucnh at in India, its price in China (￥99.99) hints at a price somewhere around the Realme Band’s when it comes to India.