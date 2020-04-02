After the widespread success of the Mi Band, Xiaomi is now planning to re-affirm its pole position in the wearables market with the launch of yet another fitness band. Mi Fan Festival 2020 is set to be held in China tomorrow to celebrate the Chinese giant’s 10th anniversary. It will see Xiaomi launch 22 new devices and one of the devices to make its debut tomorrow is the Redmi Band.

Yes, you are reading it right. The rumored Redmi Band is finally going to be unveiled in China tomorrow, i.e 3rd April. The company has shared an official teaser, attached below, on Weibo. The caption (roughly translated from Chinese) reads, “Redmi first new wearable device, coming in at 14:03 on April 3. New conference to meet with you.”

This will be the first wearable device to launch under the Redmi brand. Apart from the teaser, we have possibly also got a first look at the Redmi Band. The header image, shared by the official Xiaomi account on Weibo, shows off a new fitness band that will make its debut at the Mi Fan Festival tomorrow.

The Redmi band will most likely feature a flat color display (same as the Mi Band 4) but ditches the 2.5D curved design of the Mi Band. You will get to choose a myriad of watch faces and strap colorways, including Black, Blue, Olive, and Red. The UI doesn’t look much different from the one we have used on the Mi Band, so that’s great.

We don’t get to see the underside of the band but it should come equipped with a heart rate sensor. It could also support a myriad of sports modes, pedometer, calorie meter, notification support, and more. We will have to wait until tomorrow afternoon to learn the official specs, price, and availability. So, stay tuned for more updates on the Redmi Band.