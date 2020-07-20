Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi AirDots 2 truly wireless earbuds in China. The earphones follow the company’s well received Redmi AirDots, and Redmi AirDots S and improve upon the hugely selling older models.

The Redmi AirDots 2 retain the design and form factor of its older brethren. The earphones come in the same pill shaped box, and have the same small in-ear earbuds with buttons to control playback, voice assistant, etc.

Inside, the earbuds come with 7.2mm drivers. The company claims it offers powerful low frequency sound, while managing great quality treble. Also, the earphones come with environmental noise reduction. What this means is the earphones remove ambient noises when you’re on a call, so your calls should sound clearer.

The big difference between the Redmi AirDots 2 and its predecessor is in connectivity. The new earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0, as compared to Bluetooth 4.2 on the Redmi AirDots. This means you can expect faster, more stable connections with your smartphone.

The Redmi AirDots 2 are also lightweight. Coming in at just 4.1g for each earbud, they should feel comfortable on the ear. You also get three sizes of earbuds to choose from, which is common. Moreover, the earbuds offer 4 hours of playback time on a charge. Plus, with the included charging case, you can get another 2 full charges. This brings the total battery life up to 12 hours on the Redmi AirDots 2.

Xiaomi is crowdfunding the new earbuds at 79 Yuan (~Rs. 800) each in China. Once the crowdfunding ends, the earbuds will retail for 99 Yuan (~Rs. 1,000). As of right now, we don’t know if the earbuds will make their way to India. However, the company did launch the AirDots S in India under the name of Redmi Earbuds S. So, we can expect the new AirDots 2 to make their way to the country as well.