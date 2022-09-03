Redmi A1 Launching in India Alongside Redmi 11 Prime

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and the Redmi 11 Prime 4G in India on September 6. The company has also revealed that it will launch the entry-level Redmi A1 too. Here’s a look at what to expect.

Redmi A1 Coming Soon

The Redmi A1, alongside the Redmi 11 Prime series will launch in India at 12 pm on September 6.

⏩Blazing-fast Internet

🪙 Digital payments

🤩Clean software

😮Premium leather texture



Launch on Sep 6, 12 noon: https://t.co/NV0ncp9aOK

Xiaomi has also revealed a few details about the upcoming Redmi A1. The device will feature a Leather Texture Design, including, flat edges, a dual-camera setup at the back, and a waterdrop notch at the front. It will come in Black, Pastel Green, and Pastel Blue colors.

The Redmi A1 is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek chipset but the name is still concealed. Based on the phone’s recent appearance on Geekbench, the MediaTek Helio A22 could be the choice. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery but we don’t know about its fast charging capabilities yet.

Other details are still unknown, including the price. Although, it is slated to fall under Rs 12,000.

Redmi 11 Prime Series Expectations

As for the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 50MP rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and three color options: Aqua Green, Purple, and Black. It is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11E 5G already available in China.

The 4G model is expected to look similar to the 5G counterpart but will have the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset onboard. 50MP rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery are also confirmed. Both phones will be available via Amazon India. The Redmi 11 Prime series could fall under Rs 15,000.

We are yet to proper details on this and this will happen during the launch event, scheduled to take place next week. We will keep you posted on all the information. So, stay tuned.