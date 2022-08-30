Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launching in India on September 6

Xiaomi recently announced its special “#DiwaliwithMi” product launches and as part of the same, the company is all set to introduce the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India on September 6. Here’s what to expect.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Coming Soon

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will succeed the Redmi 10 Prime, which has both the 2021 and 2022 variants. The phone will most likely launch via an online event, which will be live-streamed on YouTube. The timing and more details should be out soon. We are ready to welcome the revolutionary era of 5G with our All-rounder #Redmi11Prime5G.



Join us for a special #DiwaliWithMi launch on 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.



Get notified: https://t.co/YXP3xI0zvk#IndiaReady5G #5GAllRounder pic.twitter.com/Y0R2JI9P5S— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 30, 2022

Xiaomi has also revealed a few details of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G via a dedicated microsite. Termed as an all-rounder, the phone will come with a Redmi K50i-like design, which includes a rectangular camera hump with two big housings. The front, however, has a waterdrop notch instead of a punch hole. It has flat edges and comes in an Aqua Green color. We can expect more colors too.

The Redmi 11 Prime is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and could be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G introduced in China back in March. The phone is also confirmed to come with dual SIM, both of which will support 5G.

It is also expected to sport 50MP dual rear cameras, along with a 5MP front snapper. There could be a 5,000mAh battery, possible support for a 90Hz refresh rate, and more.

However, other details, including the price and availability, still remain unknown. These will be out once the Redmi 11 Prime 5G launches next week and hence, it’s best to wait to get a conclusive idea. We will keep you in the loop. So, stay tuned.