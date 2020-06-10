The Redmi 9 had leaked almost entirely over the past week. We not only saw a myriad of renders but also e-commerce listings for Xiaomi’s latest entry-level. Today, Xiaomi put all rumors to rest and officially launched the Redmi 9 in Spain. It comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad-cameras, and 18W fast-charging.

Redmi 9: Specs and Features

Being an entry-level phone, Redmi 9 boasts a colorful polycarbonate build. It carries forward the Redmi K30’s circular camera design instead of the square cutout aboard the Redmi Note 9 series. The vertical camera array includes the fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Turning out attention to the front, the device sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP selfie camera. The panel boasts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080 resolution, up to 400 nits of brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

The smartphone is powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which also powers the Realme Narzo 10. You can check out our Helio G80 benchmark scores and comparison article right here. The chipset is coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

As you can see here, Redmi 9 includes a quad-camera array on the rear. It’s helmed by a 13MP (f/2.2) primary camera, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree FOV, 5MP macro camera with a 4cm focus distance, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi 9 comes equipped with a massive 5,020mAh battery pack, the same as the Redmi Note 9 series. The phone ships with a 10W charger in the box but the device supports up to 18W fast-charging, so you can quickly juice up your phone if you have one lying around.

Price and Availability

Redmi 9 has been priced competitively and comes in two configurations – 3GB+32GB for 149 euros (around Rs. 12,799) and 4GB+64GB for 179 euros (around Rs. 15,399).

This entry-level phone will be available to buy in three color variants, namely Sunset Purple, Ocean Green, and Carbon Gray. It goes on sale starting from June 18 in Spain. There’s currently no word on when Xiaomi plans to bring the Redmi 9 to India but it’s probably going to be a great deal at a starting price of Rs. 10,000.