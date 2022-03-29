Entry-Level Redmi 10A with MediaTek Helio G25 Chipset Launched in China

Xiaomi again started focusing on last year’s Redmi 10 series with the launch of the new Redmi 10 in India (Redmi 10C for other markets). And now, it has introduced a new Redmi 10 series smartphone in the form of the Redmi 10A in China today. It falls in the affordable price category and is a successor to the Redmi 9A. Here’s a look at the details.

Redmi 10A: Specs and Features

The Redmi 10A looks a lot like the Redmi 10 and has a big square-shaped camera hump, which has room for a fingerprint scanner too like the Realme Narzo 50A. Although, there’s a single rear camera instead of the two seen on its siblings. It has a waterdrop notch on the display and comes in Moonlight Silver, Shadow Black, and Smoke Blue color options.

The phone sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 400 nits of brightness, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The screen also supports a sunlight screen mode. Under the hood, the Redmi 10A has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and supports up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera department is home to a 13MP AI rear camera with LED flash support and a 5MP selfie shooter. There are various camera modes like scene recognition, Portrait mode, time-lapse videos, 1080p videos, Beauty mode, HDR (for both the front and rear cameras), and more.

The Redmi 10A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with just 10W fast charging. It sadly runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a micro-USB port (which is disappointing for 2022), GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If don’t know already, this isn’t a 5G phone.

Price and Availability

The Redmi 10A comes in three RAM+Storage options, and here are the prices:

4GB+64GB: CNY 649 (around Rs 7,700)

4GB+128GB: CNY 799 (around Rs 9,500)

6GB+128GB: CNY 899 (around Rs 10,700)

This smartphone will be available to buy, starting March 31. There’s no word on its availability in India, though.