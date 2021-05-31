As promised last week, Realme has today launched the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone in India. Dubbed the Realme X7 Max 5G, it is basically a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo, which the company launched in China last month. It boasts the Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED panel, and more. So, here is a quick rundown of the key specs and features of the Realme X7 Max 5G.

Realme X7 Max 5G Launched in India

Being a rebranded Realme GT Neo, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a similar design as its Chinese counterpart. It packs a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 2400 x 1080p resolution, supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and goes up to 1200nits of brightness.

Coming to the optics, the Realme X7 Max 5G boasts a triple-camera setup at the back along with a 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper. The camera module at the back includes a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Under the hood, the X7 Max 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is an octa-core processor with an integrated 5G modem. The chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Moreover, the device comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart fast charging support. As per the company’s claims, the device can go up to 50% charge in under 16 minutes. also, the X7 Max 5G uses the company’s proprietary stainless steel VC Cooling technology to keep the device cool during high-performance situations.

Apart from these, the Realme X7 Max 5G comes with dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.1, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It runs the new Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box and comes in three color variants, namely Milky Way, Mercury Silver, and Asteroid Black. Plus, the back panel comes with an anti-fingerprint texture and a shiny metallic-finish strip, running along the left edge.

Price and Availability

The Realme X7 Max 5G comes in two configurations, and here are the prices of the two variants:

6GB + 128GB – Rs 26,999

12GB + 256GB – Rs 29,999

The device will be available to buy on Flipkart, Realme’s official online store, and offline retailers from June 4. So, will you pick the Realme X7 Max 5G over the Mi 11X or Nord? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.