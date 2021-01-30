Realme announced the Realme UI 2.0 skin based on Android 11 earlier last year. The Chinese giant has steadily been rolling out the update to its devices ever since. In line with its update roadmap, the company has opened up the Realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for six more devices today. This includes the Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom, X2, Realme 6, and the entry-level Realme C12 and C15.

The company has already rolled out the Realme UI 2.0 stable update to the Realme X50 Pro flagship back in December. It is already testing the update on the Realme 7 series, Narzo 20 Pro, and couple more devices. The aforementioned now join the list and users can apply to test the latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 beta on their devices.

Any interested user can apply to get the Realme UI 2.0 early access build on their X3, X2, and C-series smartphone. One of the key pre-requisites though is that you need to have the latest software version installed on your devices. If this checks out, you can follow the steps below to learn how you can apply for Realme UI 2.0 early access on a supported device:

How to Apply for Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Build

1. On your Realme smartphone, head to “Settings > Software update” and tap on the settings cog at the top right.

2. Under the settings, you will find a ‘Trial version’ option. Here you can apply for the Realme UI 2.0 early access program.

3. Click on ‘Trial version’ and hit the ‘Apply’ button at the very bottom. You then need to enter your e-mail or mobile number for verification. Then, click on ‘Submit’ to see a confirmation message that your application has been submitted.

4. Now, head back to the ‘Software update’ section and you will see that the update based on Android 11 is waiting for you.

The update size may size depending on your device, as you can see in the screenshot above. The update weighs 2.88GB on the Realme 6 and 3.14GB on the Realme X2. It, however, requires you to have at least 5GB of free space on the device to move ahead with the installation process.

Realme UI 2.0, for those unaware, further improves some UI elements and brings a new global theming engine, customizable dark mode, and an always-on display. The update also introduces new features such as floating windows, Sleep Capsule dual-mode music share, and advanced privacy practices.

The company, however, confirms there are a plethora of features that may not work properly on the Realme 6, X2, X3 series, and C-series. The camera functions such as Pro Night Mode, Starry mode, and the 960fps slo-mo video might not work properly aboard the Realme X2 and X3 series. Realme 6 users may witness lag in gestures and UI freeze in certain scenarios. Realme C12 and C15 users, on the other hand, will have to rely on virtual buttons on navigation as gestures will come in a future update.

So yeah, if you can live with a handful of bugs then go ahead and download the latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update on your device.