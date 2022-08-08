Realme Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Realme recently introduced the Watch 3 smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling in India. Now, the company is prepping up for the Pro variant of the smartwatch, as per a recent confirmation. Here are all the details to expect.

Realme Watch 3 Pro Launching Soon

Realme now has a dedicated microsite for the Realme Watch 3 Pro, which is also confirmed to come with Bluetooth Calling. The watch, which is said to be the new flagship smartwatch by the company, will feature a large AMOLED display too.

There’s also a look at what the Watch 3 Pro will be like. The watch is seen featuring a square-shaped dial, much like the Realme Watch 3. While not much is known, the smartwatch is expected to come with precise GPS as well.

However, there’s no word on when the Realme Watch 3 Pro will launch in India as a launch date hasn’t been unveiled yet. We expect it to happen on August 18, when the company will launch the Realme 9i 5G. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a Laser Light design and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. More on this will be out soon.

As for the Realme Watch 3 Pro, you can expect it to come with support for a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, more than 100 sports modes, stress monitoring, and more features similar to the Watch 3. It is highly expected to be a budget smartwatch and fall below Rs 6,000.

Proper details will likely be out soon. So, stay tuned to this space for more on this. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts on the upcoming Realme smartwatch in the comments below.