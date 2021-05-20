As promised earlier this week, Realme has launched a bunch of new products at its AIoT event in Malaysia today. The products include Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and a Pocket Bluetooth Speaker.

Realme Watch 2 Pro: Specifications

Realme Watch 2 Pro offers a 1.75-inch color display with 320 x 385 resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with an official IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and has a removable silicone wrist strap.

The Watch 2 Pro offers built-in dual-satellite GPS for route info, step tracking, and activity tracking. You get up to 90 sports modes on the smartwatch including outdoor running, walking, cycling, football, basketball, cricket, and yoga to name a few. Moreover, you can personalize the watch with over 100 watch faces, including live watch faces.

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 and the Realme Link companion app. Health-related features of the Realme Watch 2 Pro include blood oxygen monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step tracking, and water reminder. The 390mAh battery lasts up to 14 days on a single charge.

Realme Buds Wireless 2: Specifications

Realme has launched the successor of its Realme Buds Wireless – the Realme Buds Wireless 2 with IPX5 water resistance. It offers 13.5mm bass boost drivers in collaboration with EDM-pop duo ‘The Chainsmokers’. For connectivity, Realme has used Bluetooth 5.0 and it supports LDAC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs with a range of 10m.

The highlight features here are ANC support and Vocplus AI noise cancellation for calls. The neckband earphone is capable of canceling up to 25dB of noise. The Vocplus AI uses deep learning and computational analysis of auditory scenarios to distinguish and extract voices from background noise.

Realme promises up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge that takes up to 50 minutes via the USB-C port. 10 minutes of charging will give you 12 hours of listening time without ANC at 50% volume on AAC codec and 8 hours with ANC off at 50% volume on LDAC.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo: Specifications

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is a cheaper variant of the Realme Buds Wireless 2. It comes with 11.2mm bass boost drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and offers IPX4 water resistance. You get up to 17 hours of battery life on this one and a full charge takes 2 hours. But, you get 120 mins of playback at 50% volume on a 10-minute charge.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker: Specifications

Lastly, we have the new Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. It comes with 3W dynamic bass boost drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and comes with an official IPX5 water resistance rating. The audio codecs you are getting here are AAC and SBC. It supports stereo pairing and comes with Bass, Dynamic, and Bright equalizer presets.

As far as the battery life is concerned, Realme promises 6 hours of usage on a single charge. The 600mAh battery present in the speaker has a charging time of 2.5 hours through a USB-C port.

Pricing and Availability

Realme Watch 2 Pro comes in Space Grey and Metallic Silver color variants. It is priced at 299 MYR (~Rs. 5,300). Realme Buds Wireless 2 retails in Kandi Grey and Kandi Yellow colors. It costs MYR 199 (~Rs. 3,500) but is available for MYR 129 (~Rs. 2,300)on its first sale set for June 6.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is available in Kandi Black, Kandi Green, and Kandi Blue color options. It is priced at MYR 99 (~Rs. 1,700). Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker costs MYR 79 (~Rs. 1,400) and is available in Desert Grey and Classic Black color variants.