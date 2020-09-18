Realme is set to unveil the Narzo 20 series on 21st September in India. The series will include the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. We recently compiled the leaked specs sheet for all of the three smartphones, which you can read right here. That’s not all though. The Chinese giant has revealed today that it will also unveil its second-gen Android skin, Realme UI 2.0, at the event next week.

The official Realme account took to Twitter earlier this morning to reveal that Realme UI 2.0 will be launched in India on Monday. The tweet’s caption reads — “Presenting Seamless Fun for Gen Z with the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, coming with the Narzo by Realme series.” The company does not hint at any of the upcoming Realme UI 2.0 features, either in the tweet or the dedicated microsite.

Now, the first question that pops up in your head would be – Will the Narzo 20 series run Realme UI 2.0 and Android 11 out-of-the-box? Well, the answer is no. The devices that launch on Monday will come with Android 10-based Realme UI. They will receive an OTA update to get the Realme UI 2.0 and Android 11 features, as per the company’s landing page.

Realme phones used to run ColorOS before switching to Realme UI with the previous update. The first version of Realme UI was based on ColorOS 7 with some very minor tweaks here and there. Realme UI 2.0 (based on Android 11) has already been seeded to some Realme X50 Pro owners and it is obvious that it is based on Oppo’s latest ColorOS 11 release. It features a new notification shade, customizable icon shapes and dark theme, enhanced Game Space, and more.

We are currently not aware of all of the new features and improvements that Realme UI 2.0 will have in store for us. There is also no word on what devices will receive the update over the coming months. So, do stay tuned for an in-depth look at its features and update rollout timeline.