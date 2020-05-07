Due to the extended nationwide lockdown, Realme had to postpone the launch of its upcoming Narzo 10 series twice. It was initially set to launch back in March but now, with the government finally easing the lockdown restrictions, the stage is set for the unveiling of the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter today to confirm that the Realme Narzo 10 series will launch on 11th May in India. Sheth even shared a YouTube live stream link, so the event most likely won’t get pushed forward anymore.

I have been seeing in my comments that all of you are eagerly waiting for #realmeNarzo series to be launched. Happy to share that we are launching it on 11th May at 12:30PM! #FeelThePower

Watch the livestreaming of the video launch here: https://t.co/FFFxs25t1F pic.twitter.com/GSk5uTw3dX — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) May 7, 2020

We had already seen a myriad of teasers for both the upcoming devices ahead of the lockdown. But, you can take a look at the key specs of the revived landing page right here. The company only recently started accepting orders from users in orange and green zones, so the time is ripe for the launch of a new smartphone series.

Narzo 10/ 10A: Rumored Specs and Features

As you may have heard, Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are expected to be rebranded versions of the Realme 6i (first unveiled in Myanmar back in March) and Realme C3 (Indonesian variant).

We have already discussed the entire specs of both the devices, in-depth, in a previous article. Narzo 10 will be the first Helio G80-powered phone to launch in India whereas Narzo 10A will see the company add an additional macro lens to the Realme C3 variant already available in India.

Both of these devices are expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000 but we will have to wait until next week to know the official price tag and availability details.