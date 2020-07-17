Earlier this year, IFA’s organizers decided to host IFA 2020 as an invite-only physical event. Now, it appears like Realme will be making its first appearance in IFA this year. The news was first announced on IFA Berlin’s Twitter account earlier this week and subsequently got shared on Realme’s official Twitter handles today.

Get exicted for @realmemobiles! We're welcoming the growing smartphone brand for the first time in #Berlin at #IFA20 Special Edition! pic.twitter.com/OJ8b9y5PS2 — IFA Berlin (@IFA_Berlin) July 13, 2020

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth says to expect a “big announcement” from the brand at the event. We could expect the company to announce products part of its AIoT ecosystem.

Realme detailed its ‘1+4+N’ product strategy for AIoT and lifestyle products last month. Here, 1 refers to the core product, whereas 4 represents smart hubs and ‘N’ signifies AIoT products. Realme’s smart hubs are smart TVs, smart earphones, smart watches, and smart speakers.

The products in the pipeline include projector, smart plug, car charger, smart scale, sweeping machine, electric toothbrush, and more. It will be interesting to see what Realme will announce at the event.

With all that said, it remains to be seen how many tech companies would take IFA seriously this year. According to South Korean media reports, tech giant Samsung has already decided not to attend IFA 2020. However, LG will hold a press conference at the tradeshow.

Going by the current schedule, IFA 2020 will take place from the 3rd to the 5th of September. The organizers have capped the maximum number of attendees to 1,000 per day. There will be four independent events namely Global Press Conference, IFA NEXT meets IFA SHIFT Mobility, Global Markets, and Business, Retail & Meeting Lounges.