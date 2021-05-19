Last year, we saw numerous major in-person events such as the Tokyo Game Show 2020, E3 2020, GDC 2020, and others get canceled due to the rise of the Coronavirus pandemic. Amidst the trying times, IFA 2020 was the first invite-only physical event that took place in a highly restricted area. This year, however, the IFA Berlin 2021 event has been completely canceled due to the health-related risks for planning the event.

IFA Berlin was supposed to start from September 3 and continue till September 7, 2021. However, as per a recent announcement from the organizers and respective authorities, the event has been canceled – both on-ground and virtually. Instead, it will take place as a full-scale live event at the Berlin exhibition grounds, starting from September 2 to September 6, 2022.

The decision has been made after discussing the current health situation around the world with public health experts and numerous stakeholders. However, according to reports, Berlin Photo Week at ARENA Berlin and SHIFT Mobility will be held in the city as planned. On the other hand, the organizers of the IFA are now working with their partners in the media and the industry to make the IFA 2022 a full-scale physical event for companies to showcase their innovations.

“We did not take this decision lightly. IFA Berlin is arguably the most important event of the year for brands and retailers alike. However, the health and safety of everybody has to be absolutely paramount. The efforts to contain this pandemic – from the roll-out of vaccination programs to the resumption of international travel – did not happen at the pace we had hoped for. Given these developments, this difficult and disappointing decision was inevitable,” said the CEO of Messe Berlin, a chain of exhibition grounds in Berlin where the event usually takes place.