Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022, Glasses T1, and More Announced

Prior to the IFA 2022 event, Lenovo has introduced a bunch of new products, including the second-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold, the Glass T1, the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022: Specs and Features

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 is the successor of the X1 Fold introduced in 2020. It is touted as the world’s lightest 16-inch commercial laptop device. The laptop features a 16.3-inch OLED foldable display (22% larger than the previous model) with a 4:3 aspect ratio, 600 nits of peak brightness, HDR, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and more. There’s also support for an optional magnetic-attach pen.

When folded, it results in about two 12-inch displays for a more portable and compact design. With this, multiple modes can come into play with the help of the Mode Switcher UI, namely, Classic clamshell, or laptop mode, Landscape mode, Portrait mode, Book mode, and the Tablet mode.

Lenovo’s foldable laptop comes with a bell-shaped system hinge, enabling the OLED screen to fold flat in both unfolded and folded situations. There’s a new display UI, which folds the non-active area, making the laptop and the bezels thinner. It also has patent-pending folding graphite sheets for better heat dissipation.

As for the hardware, the ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, up to 32GB LPDDR5 of RAM, up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is backed by a 48Whr battery with a 65W AC Rapid Charge fast charger. It comes with a Dolby Atmos-backed 3-speaker system and runs Windows 11 Pro.

There are connectivity options like 2 Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C, a nano SIM-card tray, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G support, and Bluetooth version 5.2. There’s a 5MP RGB+IR camera with Intel Visual Sensing Controller (VSC) chip with “wake-on-approach,” Windows Hello, “onlooker detection,” “walk-away-lock,” and more features.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold also comes with an optional full-size backlit ThinkPad keyboard with a touch fingerprint scanner, TrackPoint, and a large haptic touchpad. The keyboard has the clickable TrackPoint Communications Quick Menu App for quick access to camera and microphone functions.

Lenovo Glasses T1: Specs and Features

The Lenovo Glasses T1 is the “wearable private display for on-the-go content consumption.” These glasses will not only help people watch content and play games but can also prove helpful in work scenarios too.

The Glasses T1 has a 60Hz Micro OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels per eye. The pair comes with TUV Low Blue Light and TUV Flicker Reduced certifications. There’s support for High-fidelity built-in speakers too.

Plus, the Lenovo Glasses T1 (called Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) is eligible with USB-C-equipped Windows, Android, and macOS devices, along with iOS devices via an optional adapter. Additionally, the glasses come with hours of extended battery life, swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms, and support custom prescription lenses.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i: Specs and Features

Lenovo has also introduced the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, which is the first 16-inch Chromebook by the company. The 16-inch 2.5K LCD display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 350 nits of peak brightness, 100% sRGB, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s a 60Hz, Full HD screen variant too.

It can pack up to 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, along with up to 128GB eMMC. The Chromebook comes with up to 12 hours of battery life, runs Chrome OS, has a Full HD camera, and has access to the Google Play Store/Google Assistant/Android Studio.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i also comes with two stereo speakers by MaxxAudio, a 180-degree hinge, and gets connectivity options like 2 USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a microSD card slot, a combo audio jack, and a Kensington Nano Security slot. It will be available in Storm Grey color.

In addition to this, Lenovo has announced the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Lenovo Tab P11, the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3, the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Monitor, the ThinkVision monitors, and the ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 has a starting price of $2,499 (~ Rs 1,99,000) and the IdeaPad 5i starts at €549 (~ Rs 43,800). There’s no word on the price of the Lenovo Glasses T1.

While the ThinkPad X1 Fold will be available in Q4, 2022, the IdeaPad 5i will be available this month itself. The Glasses T1 will be up for grabs in China in late 2022 and in other select markets in 2023.