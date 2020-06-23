Chinese tech brand, Realme, is reportedly planning to expand its AIoT footprint in India. In an official forum post on Tuesday, the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, said that Realme will strengthen its product portfolio in the country with a ‘1+4+N’ product strategy going forward. According to him, the strategy symbolizes 1 core product, 4 smart hubs and ‘N’ AIoT products. Sheth further said that the company’s long-term vision is to launch more trendy, lifestyle products in the country.

According to Sheth, smartphones will remain Realme’s core product for the foreseeable future. “For us, smartphones have always been the core of our product portfolio and will be the main center of Realme’s AIoT ecosystem. So, all our AIoT products will be connected to and managed by Realme smartphones”, Sheth said while explaining the company’s strategy.

As for ‘4 Smart Hubs’, Sheth said it will be sub-divided into 4 product categories. Those are Smart TVs, Smart Earphones, Smart Watches and Smart Speakers. The company has already launched the Realme Smart TV, Realme Buds Air Neo, and Realme Watch this year. Now, it says it will very soon launch “more stylish smartwatches, high-end TVs, and smarter headphones”.

Explaining ‘N’ AIoT products, Sheth said that the ‘N’ represents “a plethora of new AIoT and lifestyle products”. These products will include in-car chargers, backpacks, luggage cases and smart home gadgets. To start off, the company plans to launch the ‘Realme Adventurer Backpack’ along with the Realme X3 later this year. Sheth also outlined plans to expand the company’s reach to smaller towns across the country and increase its local workforce to around 10,000 by the end of this year.