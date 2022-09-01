LG OLED Flex Bendable Smart TV Introduced

LG, ahead of the IFA 2022 event, has introduced the new LG OLED Flex bendable TV, which features the world’s first (as the company claims) 42-inch OLED bendable screen. The TV serves the purpose of content viewing and gaming alike. Here’s a look at its features, specs, and more.

LG OLED Flex: Specs and Features

The LG OLED Flex’s 42-inch OLED display can have a curvature of 900R and will let people customize the viewing angle as per their needs. While adjusting the curvature, users can choose from two preset modes via the dedicated button on the remote control. Plus, the display can be tilted upwards by 10 degrees and downwards by 5 degrees and comes with an adjustable stand.

The display has a backlight-free self-lit OLED technology and ensures better contrast, deeper blacks, and high color accuracy. It has a response time of 0.1 milliseconds and supports Dolby Vision. The screen is flicker-free, glare-free, and has a super anti-reflection (SAR) coating.

There are various features to fulfill people’s gaming needs. There’s the option to adjust the size of the onscreen image according to the content and the game being played. Features like HDMI 2.1, gaming at 4K 120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto low latency mode (ALLM) are present too.

The LG OLED Flex comes with a dedicated Game app that supports personalized screensavers, easy access to popular games, and more. There’s support for the LG’s Gaming Optimizer for sound settings as per the game being played. Another feature is the Multi-View mode, which allows people to view different content simultaneously.

Additionally, the new OLED Flex TV has the Switching Hub function, which allows for using the TV’s inbuilt mic (with echo cancellation support) and connected accessories with a PC connected by HDMI cable. Moving back and forth between the PC and the OLED Flex will also become easier using the source switching button on the side of the TV’s stand.

The TV also gets two front-firing 40W speakers, Dolby Atmos, G-SYNC Compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium certification, a customizable lighting feature, and more.

Price and Availability

The LG OLED Flex will be showcased during the IFA 2022 event, which will begin tomorrow and go on until September 6 and should be available in the coming months. There’s no word on its price just yet.