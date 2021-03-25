After launching the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro in China last December and the X60 Pro+ in January, Vivo has today brought the X60 series to India. Notably, the global variant of the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro swaps out the Exynos 1080 chipset in favor of the Snapdragon 870 chipset. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo X60 series in India.

Vivo X60: Specifications

Vivo X60 comes with a 6.56-inch flat Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2376 × 1080 pixel resolution. The company calls it LTM display and it is co-developed with Qualcomm. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ certification, and 1300 nits peak brightness. It packs the 7nm Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup with an optically-stabilized 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the company has a 32MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cut-out. The 4,300mAh battery of the X60 supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo X60 Pro: Specifications

The display and key specifications remain the same as the non-Pro model, but you get a curved display here. The key difference is with the camera setup. Instead of OIS, the X60 Pro supports gimbal stabilization.

As a result, you get a triple camera setup found on the X60 Pro with a 48MP (f/1.48) Sony IMX598 sensor with gimbal stabilization 2.0, a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and 2.5 macro support, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The company says the X60 Pro is the first phone with an in-built gimbal and pixel shift technology. Unfortunately, you will not find the periscope lens that’s present on the Chinese variant of the X60 Pro here. That’s exclusive to the X60 Pro+ in India.

The battery is a slightly smaller 4200 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge. All three phones run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box.

Vivo X60 Pro+: Specifications

Coming to the highest-end X60 Pro+, the curved 6.56-inch display remains the same. Key improvements can be seen in terms of the chipset, periscope camera, and fast-charging capabilities. Under the hood, you’ll find the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset on the X60 Pro+ 5G.

The camera setup includes a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera, a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. On the X60 Pro+, you get a 4200mAh battery that supports 55W FlashCharge.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X60 series come in Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black color variants. Check out the pricing of the X60 series in India here:

Vivo X60:

8GB+128GB – Rs. 37,990

12GB+256GB – Rs. 41,990

Vivo X60 Pro:

12GB+256GB – Rs. 49,990

Vivo X60 Pro+:

12GB+256GB – Rs. 69,990

Prebooking of the Vivo X60 series starts today (25 March) and the first sale is scheduled for 2nd April. So, will you pick the X60 over the recently launched OnePlus 9R? Let us know in the comments below.