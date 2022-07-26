Realme’s First Monitor Launched in India; Here Are the Details!

Realme has launched a number of AIoT products in India today, including the Pad X, the Watch 3, and a couple of audio products. In addition, the company has introduced its first monitor called the Realme Flat Monitor. Here are the details to know.

Realme Flat Monitor: Specs and Features

The Realme Flat Monitor comes with an ultra-thin bezel-less design and has a thickness of 6.9mm. It also gets a metal display stand. There are thin bezels on three sides while the bottom bezel is relatively thick.

It has a 23.8-inch flat LED display with support for a 75Hz refresh rate (for smoother video viewing and gaming experience), a full HD screen resolution, and an 8ms response time. The display supports 250 nits of peak brightness and is anti-glare.

Additionally, the Realme Flat Monitor has support for a 178-degree horizontal viewing angle. As for the I/O, there’s support for HDMI, USB Type-C, VGA, and DC power input.

Price and Availability

The Realme Flat Monitor comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 and will be available to buy, starting July 29 via Flipkart and Realme.in. It can be purchased at Rs 10,999 as part of an introductory offer.