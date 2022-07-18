Realme Watch 3, Flat Monitor, and More Launching in India on July 26

Realme recently confirmed that it will launch the Realme Pad X in India on July 26 and speculations were rife that this won’t be the only device to launch. The company has now revealed that at least more products will be added to its portfolio, including its first monitor. Here’s what to expect.

Upcoming Realme Devices in India!

Realme has revealed that it will launch the Realme Watch 3, a flat monitor, the Buds Air 3 Neo, and the Buds Wireless 2S on July 26 at 12:30 pm. These will tag alongside the Realme Pad X. This will be an online event and will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel.

In addition, Realme has confirmed a few details regarding the Realme Watch 3 is confirmed to get a square-shaped dial with a 1.8-inch curved screen. This has 500 nits of brightness. The watch will also support Bluetooth calling backed by AI ENC for clearer calls. Health features like a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, and more are expected too.

The Realme Flat Monitor has an ultra-thin design and will have a 23.8-inch Full HD bezel-less display. The display will support a 75Hz refresh rate with an 8ms response time. Other details will be out on July 26.

As for the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, expect a 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver, AI ENC Noise Cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, Dolby Atmos, and more. The Buds Wireless 2S also supports AI ENC Noise Cancellation, along with a 24-hour total playback time, fast charging, voice assistant, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more.

We already know that the Realme Pad X comes with an 11-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, stylus support, and more. It also comes with 5G.

All details regarding the upcoming Realme AIoT products will be out on July 26. So, it’s best to wait for the launch to happen. We will update you on all the details. So, stay tuned to this space.