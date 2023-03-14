Realme Phone with Dynamic Island Clone Coming to India on March 21

Realme recently teased the arrival of the new Realme C55 in India, which is the first Android phone to copy Apple’s Dynamic Island. The phone is now set to reach Indian users on March 21. Here are the details to know.

Realme C55 Coming to India This Month

Realme has revealed that it will launch the Realme C55 on March 21 at 12:30 pm. This will be a virtual launch event, which will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel and updates will be provided on its Twitter and Facebook. Photography, music, gaming, and streaming, witness the complete entertainer! #EntertainmentKaChampion is coming to blow you away and take you on a ride of endless entertainment. The #realmeC55 is launching on 21st March, at 12:30 PM.



The phone is said to be the ‘game-changer in the entry-level smartphone market‘ and the Dynamic Island-inspired Mini Capsule can prove this. This software functionality can help show notifications, battery status, and more information, much like the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island does. The game-changing bit is that it would be on an affordable smartphone as opposed to one with a price of over a lakh. We are yet to see how this integration works, though.

Besides this, the smartphone, which has already been launched in Indonesia, sports a sleek design with flat edges and comes with a 6.72-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone features 64MP dual rear cameras, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

The price remains unknown but it could fall under Rs 15,000. More details will be out once the Realme C55 launches in India next week. So, stay tuned for further updates. Also, are you excited to experience the Dynamic Island-like functionality on an Android phone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.