Get Ready India! Your next Realme Phone Will Have Apple’s Dynamic Island

Realme recently introduced the Realme C55, which is the first to copy something like the iPhone 14 Pro‘s Dynamic Island, which the company calls Mini Capsule. The phone is now set to arrive in India and the company has dropped in the first official teaser. Here are the details to know.

Realme C55 Coming to India Soon

Realme has made an events page live for the upcoming Realme C-series phone, which is referred to as the ‘Entertainment Ka Champion.‘ While the company hasn’t revealed the name, the mention of the Realme C series on the events page and the sketch of the phone sort of hint at the new C55. There’s no word on the launch date but we expect this to happen this month. We are ready to take the leap forward and make way for the #EntertainmentKaChampion. #StayTuned



The device’s Mini Capsule expands and imitates the functioning of Dynamic Island to show notifications, battery charging status, data consumption, and much more.

As for other details, we already know what the Realme C55 brings to the table. The device has a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. There’s up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera department includes a 64MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP selfie shooter. You get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

As for the price, we don’t have a proper idea but considering its part of the Realme C series, we expect it to be lower than Rs 15,000. We shall get more details on the Indian launch of the Realme C55 soon. So, stay tuned to this space. Also, are you excited about getting your hands on the first Android phone with Dynamic Island? Let us know in the comments below.