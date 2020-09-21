Realme continues to expand its entry-level C-series, which started with the Realme C3 earlier this year. It has since added the Realme C11, C12, and C15 to the portfolio. The Chinese giant has taken the wraps off the newest C-series phone, Realme C17, today in Bangladesh. It includes a higher refresh rate display, huge battery pack, a quad-camera setup, and more.

Price and Availability

Realme C17 has been priced at BDT 15,990 (around Rs. 13,899) for a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will, however, be available at a discounted price of BDT 14,990 for the first flash sale on 22nd September.

The smartphone will be available to buy in two colorways, namely Navy Blue and Lake Green. It will officially go on sale starting from 24th September in Bangladesh.

Realme C17: Specs & Features

Realme C17 appears to be an Oppo A53 rebrand with some minor upgrades here and there. The smartphone includes a rectangular quad-camera system and a fingerprint sensor on the rear. The front features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1600 x 720-pixel resolution.

The quad-camera array on the rear includes a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP B&W portrait lens. The punch-hole cutout houses an 8MP selfie snapper on the front.

In line with recent leaks, Realme C17 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset – the same chipset that’s found aboard the Oppo A53 and Moto E7 Plus. You will also find 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The device runs Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Realme C17 also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery pack with 18W fast-charging support. There is currently no information on when Realme will debut the Realme C17 in India. If we look at its previous track-record, then the smartphone will land in India in the first or second week of October.