It’s raining smartphones today. After Nokia’s four new budget offerings, Oppo today took the wraps off its new sub-Rs. 15,000 budget smartphone in India. It’s called the Oppo A53 and it arrives as the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC in India. The smartphone also sports a 90Hz display, larger battery, and triple camera setup.

Oppo A53: Specs & Features

Oppo A53 features a 3D Iridescent Wave gradient on the rear panel, where you will also find the triple camera setup and a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

The triple camera system includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 16MP selfie sensor baked into the punch-hole cutout at the top left.

Oppo A53 also features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1600 x 720 resolution. This is the first 720p display with a high refresh rate that we’ve seen make its debut even since the high refresh rate trend caught on.

This is the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset to launch in India. The same chipset is rumored to be found aboard the Moto E7 Plus and an unknown OnePlus entry-level phone as well. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Oppo A53 runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. You will also find a 3.5mm audio jack, dual VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 to round up the standard connectivity options.

Price and Availability

The 4GB+64GB base variant of the Oppo A53 has been priced at Rs. 12,990 while the higher-end 6GB+128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 15,490 in India.

This smartphone will be available to buy in three color variants – Electric Black, Fairly White, and Fancy Blue. It will go on sale today (August 25) at 3 PM on Flipkart. Head over to this link to grab one for yourself.