As promised, Xiaomi has launched two new audio products in India today. One of the new products is the inexpensive ‘Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro’ that arrives with ANC support. Yeah, the company offers active noise cancellation (ANC) at a sub-Rs. 2,000 price tag, along with an IPX5 rating, up to 20-hours of music playback, and more.

Price and Availability

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro is priced at Rs. 1,799 in India. It will be available in black and blue color variants. The earphones go on sale starting today on Amazon India and Xiaomi’s official website.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro: Specs

The design of the earbuds is similar to that of the Mi Dual Driver earphones. You’ve got an anti-earwax design for your ear tips and what looks to be a plastic body. Xiaomi has not detailed the same on the product page. The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro weighs just 36 grams.

Xiaomi has included 10mm powerful bass drivers into these earphones. The highlight of these earphones is active noise cancellation (ANC) support. It suppresses the noise around you by up to 25dB. They also support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for voice calls. It uses the dual-microphones present onboard to suppress noise by up to 90% during calls.

Further, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro will connect over Bluetooth 5.0. It also boasts an IPX5 splash and sweat-proof rating. Xiaomi also boasts about low-latency audio support but does not go into the numbers. It could be a boon for mobile gamers though.

These earphones come equipped with a 150mAh battery to offer up to 20 hours of battery life at 50% volume. The official listing does not say whether this is with ANC enabled or not. We will have to test it out once we get our hands on the earphones.

Xiaomi is looking to compete with its arch-rival Realme with the launch of these ANC-enabled neckband-style earphones. Realme already has the Buds Wireless Pro, which is available at a steeper price, in the market. It will be interesting to see how these two wireless earphones compare.