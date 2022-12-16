Realme 10s with MediaTek Dimensity 810 Introduced in China

Realme has expanded its latest Realme 10 series with the launch of the Realme 10s in China. The affordable phone joins the Realme 10 and the Realme 10 Pro phones and comes with support for 5G, a 90Hz display, and more. Read on to check out its price and more specs.

Realme 10s: Specs and Features

The Realme 10s appears more like a revamped Realme 9i with a nearly identical design that includes flat edges. The front has a 6.6-inch LCD display with a punch hole. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a screen resolution of 2408×1080 pixels.

Under the hood, there’s the 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is also seen powering the Realme 9i. There’s support for 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone also comes with RAM expansion for an extra 6GB of RAM.

As for the cameras, you will get a 50MP primary snapper and a depth sensor. The selfie shooter stands at 8MP. The Realme 10s comes equipped with camera features like portrait mode and night mode, among other features.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery, which has support for 33W fast charging. The Realme 10s runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12, which feels disappointing. Other details include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio hack, HI-Res audio, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme 10s is priced at CNY 1,099 (~ Rs 13,000) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY 1,299 (~ Rs 15,400) for the 8GB+256GB model. It competes with phones like the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the Moto G62 5G, and more.

It’s available in China but there’s no word on whether or not it will reach other markets. The Realme 10s comes in blue and black colors.