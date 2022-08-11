Moto g62 5G with 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 Launched in India

Moto has launched yet another premium mid-range smartphone in India today. The Moto g62 has gone official in India and features a 5G chipset, a 120Hz display, a 50MP triple camera setup, and more under Rs 20,000. So, let’s look at the specifications before moving to the price and availability details.

Moto g62 Launched: Specs & Features

First up, let me make it clear that Motorola is adopting the same strategy as its Chinese counterparts, Xiaomi and Realme, to make minor changes to the hardware and flood the budget market with new phones. So, the Moto g62 features the exact same design as the Moto g52 and g71 that launched in India recently. There aren’t many differences on the hardware front as well.

As opposed to the 90Hz AMOLED display on the g52, the Moto g62 is equipped with a 120Hz IPS LCD panel. The display measures 6.5-inches and supports Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and Panda Glass protection. There’s a center-placed punch-hole 16MP selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard here.

For those unaware, the Moto g62 was unveiled globally back in June earlier this year, but it was powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC. The Indian variant is backed by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which brings 5G support to this device. The Moto g62 supports 12 5G bands. It is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB uMCP storage (speed close to UFS 2.2). The device includes a hybrid SIM/microSD card slot, allowing you to expand storage if needed.

Moreover, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery unit with 20W fast-charging support. Moto g62 runs near stock Android 12 out of the box, and the company promises to deliver at least the Android 13 update to this device. It’s okay, but I expect at least 2 major software updates in 2022. You will also get three years of security patches.

Finally, the Moto g62 includes the same camera setup as the Moto g52. You get a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. The device also supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP52 protection, and all the essential connectivity options.

Price and Availability

The Moto g62 comes in two configurations – 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB as well as two colorways – Midnight Grey and Frosted Blue. As for the pricing, the 6GB+128GB base variant costs Rs 17,999 whereas the high-end 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 19,999 in India. It will be available to buy on Flipkart, starting from August 19. You can avail a flat Rs 1,500 discount by using HDFC Bank Credit cards, bringing the starting price down to Rs 16,499.

These are attractive prices, but the Moto g52 with a 4G chipset and 90Hz AMOLED screen is selling for Rs 15,000 in India. Now, which of these two phones will you be interested in buying? Let us know in the comments below.