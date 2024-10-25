Raspberry Pi Boosts Its AI Game with New AI Hat+ Add-On

The AI-fication of Raspberry has been evident as of late, with the microcomputer maker launching AI products left, right, and center. Earlier this month, Raspberry launched its AI camera module in partnership with Sony. Prior to that, we saw them release its AI Kit for the Raspberry Pi 5, bringing neural processing and machine learning to the mighty minion. Expanding its catalog, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has now launched AI Hat+, which is also made in collaboration with Hailo.

From the looks of it, the new Raspberry Pi AI Hat+ is almost identical to the AI Kit. However, there are some major differences. For starters, while the AI Hat+ uses the same Hailo-8 neural network inference accelerator as the AI Kit, it’s in-built this time around instead of having to connect it via an M.2 interface.

Additionally, the Raspberry Pi AI Kit+ comes in two variants. The top-of-the-line 26 TOPS variant is backed by Hailo-8, while the 13 TOPS model uses Hailo-8L. As for pricing, while the former will set you at $110, the latter costs $70. The AI Kit as well as the AI camera using the Sony IMX500 “Intelligent Vision Sensor” cost $70 as well.

Image Courtesy: Raspberry Pi

The official release states, “Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ allows you to build a wide range of AI-powered applications for process control, home automation, research, and more.”

The 26 TOPS variant understandably exists to tackle larger as well as multiple networks with more ease. As the world of AI dictates, the more the TOPS, always the better. Besides, once you update to the latest Raspberry OS, the system will detect and put the integrated Hailo accelerator to use.

Raspberry has been expanding its product categories at an impressive scale lately, making its own SSDs and micro SDs as well. All of this integrates well with the Raspberry Pi 5, allowing users to leave no stone unturned when experimenting with the microcomputer.

Whether you’re looking to make a wireless Android Auto dongle for your car using Raspberry Pi, or are simply trying to make a Minecraft server, the versatility of this microcomputer is insane. Getting more AI power is only going to pave the way for more such bizarre yet incredible possibilities.

With that said, what do you think of the new Raspberry Pi AI Hat+ add-on? Let us know in the comments down below!