Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset alongside the Snapdragon 865 back in December of 2019. The tech specs of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 775/ 775G, the successor to Snapdragon 765 and 765G, have now leaked online. The leak comes from Xiaomiui and cites an internal Qualcomm document as the source.

Snapdragon 775 5G: Leaked Specifications

As per the leaked images of the SM7350 platform, the chipset will be manufactured on a 5nm process – the same as the Snapdragon 888. It may feature a Kryo 600-series CPU and support LPDDR5 RAM at 3200 MHz, LPDDR4X RAM at 2400 MHz, and UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, the Spectra 570 ISP (Image Signal Processor) may boast support for up to three 28MP cameras at the same time. Moreover, it could also support 64MP + 20MP at 30fps.

Connectivity options of the chipset include mmWave 5G with VoNR (Voice over 5G New Radio), NR CA, SA/ NSA support, LTE Cat 18, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi 6E, 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2 (Milan), and 256 QAM for uplink and downlink. It may also include the WCD9380/ WCD9385 audio chip.

The channel has also posted a high-level feature comparison of SM7250 (Snapdragon 765) and SM7350 (Snapdragon 775), which you can check out below:

At this moment, there’s no way to verify if these alleged specifications are legitimate. However, according to XDA‘s report, the images are from an earlier revision of the document, and hence, we may see minor changes to these specifications when Qualcomm makes the chip official whenever it is ready. We’ll be covering when Qualcomm launches the Snapdragon 775 chipset, so stay tuned for updates.