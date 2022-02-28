Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 with Wi-Fi 7 and Dual Bluetooth Audio Support Announced

Alongside the speedy new Snapdragon X70 5G modem, Qualcomm has also upgraded its connectivity suite to deliver the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies to its users. With the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 system, the chipmaker has today unveiled the world’s first Wi-Fi 7 product, which will reach OEM partners in the second half of 2022. We expect the FastConnect 7800 connectivity system to be present aboard the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

With that said, let’s look at all the new features offered by the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 system.

Qualcomm FastConnect 7800: World’s First Wi-Fi 7 Product

Qualcomm aims to offer the world’s fastest and most-advanced connectivity system with FastConnect 7800. It is a 14nm Wi-Fi + Bluetooth system that supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 specifications that will enable high-speed, ultra-low latency network connectivity on your next flagship smartphone.

Thanks to Wi-Fi 7 support, you will see the introduction of High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link technology with this system. As per the official press release, this tech “leverages two Wi-Fi radios for four streams of high band connectivity in 5GHz and/ or 6GHz bands” simultaneously.

That means you will get blazing fast speeds up to 5.8Gbps using the 320MHz channels in the 6GHz spectrum, or the 240MHz channels on the 5GHz spectrum. The peak speeds are, however, lowered to 4.3Gbps when a 6GHz connection is unavailable. It will open up the 2.4GHz spectrum for Bluetooth and lower-bandwidth Wi-Fi, said Qualcomm in its press release. FastConnect 7800 also supports four-stream DBS (Dual-Band Simultaneous) to deliver sustained 2ms ultra-low latency for jitter and lag-free experience.

Apart from Wi-Fi 7, FastConnect 7800 also supports Bluetooth 5.3 with a number of audio-centric enhancements. With Bluetooth LE audio and Snapdragon Sound support, the connectivity system now offers a Dual Bluetooth feature. It uses “two radios with enhanced connections” to enable you to stream premium 16-bit CD lossless quality audio over wireless Bluetooth headphones. Moreover, it allows Bluetooth accessories to work up to twice the range, pair in half the time, and consume up to 50% less power.

Qualcomm has also further optimized its Snapdragon Sound technology to cater to the needs of the users and deliver an industry-leading audio experience. “Coupled with up to 50% lower power consumption and Intelligent Dual Bluetooth with advanced Snapdragon Sound capabilities, FastConnect 7800 is simply the best client connectivity offering in the industry,” stated Dino Bekis, VP and GM, Mobile Compute and Connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc in the press release.

Check out this official video for more information on the FastConnect 7800 connectivity system:

So yeah, you can expect improved, low-latency Wi-Fi connectivity and an enhanced sound experience on your next Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered (if that’s what it will be called) smartphone towards the end of this year or early next year.