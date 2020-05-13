After PUBG Mobile received the v0.18 update a few days back with the new ‘Mad Miramar’ map, new Win94 with 2.7x scope and other changes and improvements, the lite variant of the game, PUBG Mobile Lite is today getting the v0.17 update bringing in some of the older features from the main mobile game to the low-end version.

Payload Mode

With v0.17, PUBG Mobile Lite finally gets the Payload Mode that was introduced in PUBG Mobile last year. This mode brings new weapons like the RPG-7, along with helicopters that you can fly around the map and more. If you’re a PUBG Mobile Lite player, you should check out our Payload tips and tricks to win more chicken dinners.

Map Changes and Other Improvements

With the update, PUBG Mobile Lite has added a new spawn island in Varenga along with some archaeological sites around the map for players to explore. Also, the update brings some combat improvements, and new weapons like the Desert Eagle, and rebalanced damage of SMGs and Pistols. The game will also allow players to summon the BRDM-2 using a Flare gun outside the zone.

The latest update is available right now on the Play Store so you can go ahead and get it right away.