Amazon Prime Video has finally added something everyone has been asking for years – Profiles. Yes, the streaming platform has added a Profile section yesterday so that you can share your Prime Video account with your family members without messing up your watch history, watch list, season progress, and personalized recommendations.

You can now add a total of six user profiles (1 primary profile + 5 additional profiles) to your Prime Video account. In comparison, Netflix offers up to five user profiles. During the account creation process, you get the option to specify if the user is a kid, as you can see in the image below.

Once you enable the Kid’s profile toggle, the user will be limited to age-appropriate TV shows and movies intended for kids aged 12 and under. Amazon says that search results and search suggestions will also be filtered in Kids profile.

The option to set a profile picture appears to be absent in Prime Video Profiles, at least for now. Considering this is an early yet much-delayed implementation of the feature, Amazon could be working on it behind the scenes. For now, you’re stuck with a boring default profile icon. Netflix, on the other hand, lets you choose a face from your favorite TV show stars.

Amazon’s Prime Video support page notes that Prime Video profiles are currently available in selected countries only. The feature is live on my Amazon Prime Video account here in India from yesterday. Amazon should hopefully be expanding the program to all the regions in the near future.