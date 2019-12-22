Online learning platform Coursera revealed the list of the most popular online courses in India. The major subject dominating the list is Artificial Intelligence (AI), as many of you might have guessed.

“With the growing relevance of new-age skills needed to keep pace with the changing workplace, employers are acknowledging the importance of stackable credentials,” says Raghav Gupta, managing director of Coursera India.

Coursera’s efforts to transfer knowledge about AI began in February with its free course AI for Everyone. The course is being offered by Deeplearning.ai, an initiative of Coursera’s co-founder Andrew Ng.

Seeing AI on the list is no surprise considering the market trends. In fact, Artificial Intelligence Specialist will be one of the top jobs in 2020, as per LinkedIn. Check out the entire list of popular courses below:

Machine Learning (Stanford University) Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) (University of Michigan) Neural Networks and Deep Learning (deeplearning.ai) AI for Everyone (deeplearning.ai) What Is Data Science? (IBM) Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure (Google Cloud) Algorithms, Part I (Princeton University) Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects (McMaster University and UC San Diego) English for Career Development (University of Pennsylvania) Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning (deeplearning.ai)

It is worth noting that even CEOs of various companies enrolled in AI-related courses to enhance their knowledge in the field. “In India, we have observed more and more executives and C-suite officials enrolling in AI courses over the last year, realising its significant impact on business,” Mr. Gupta added.

The following are the most popular specializations in the country:

Python for Everybody (University of Michigan) Deep Learning (deeplearning.ai) IBM Data Science (IBM) Architecting with Google Compute Engine (Google Cloud) Applied Data Science with Python (University of Michigan) Data Structures and Algorithms (UC San Diego and National Research University Higher School of Economics) Data Science (John Hopkins University) Excel Skills for Business (Macquarie University) An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization (University of California, Irvine) Data Engineering, Big Data, and Machine Learning on GCP (Google Cloud)

So, which course in the list did you learn this year? Let us know in the comments.