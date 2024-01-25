The Pokemon Company Breaks Silence on Palworld; Intends to Investigate

The survival open game Palworld has catapulted across the gaming industry in just a short week after its launch. Based in a universe akin to Pokemon, the game, while loved, has received a lot of flak over its shared similarities. Just days after a former lawyer of The Pokemon Company called it a ‘ripoff’, the Pokemon Company itself has broken its silence and issued a statement on Palworld.

The official statement comes via Pokemon Company’s Japanese corporate page. While only a paragraph long, the official word indirectly highlights Palworld as ‘another company’s game released in 2024.’

The Pokemon Company further talks about acknowledging this game and stating that it has ‘not granted any permission for the use of any Pokemon intellectual property or assets in that game.’ The company has clarified that it intends to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any property violation rights.

” We have received many inquiries regarding another company’s game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future.” – The Pokemon Company

While there is no official mention of Palworld, it is very obvious that’s what the Pokemon Company is referring to. However, on a slim chance, the company could also be referring to the Pokemon mod that came out just a few days ago. Since that directly used skins from its IP, that could be an issue.

Personally, we feel the situation is in muddy waters right now. While it’s not exactly fair for a company to sue a game based on likeness, it’s also understandable to see how The Pokemon Company might see Palworld as a threat to its profits.

What do you think about The Pokemon Company’s Statements? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!