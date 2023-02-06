Poco X5 Pro with 108MP Cameras and a 120Hz Display Launched in India

After several teasers, Poco has finally introduced the Poco X5 Pro mid-ranger in India, which succeeds the Poco X4 Pro from last year. The phone gets various highlighting features on board; a 120Hz display, 108MP cameras, 67W fast charging, and much more, to compete with options like the Motorola Edge 30, iQOO Z6 Pro, Redmi K50i, and more. That said, let’s check out the specs and features of Poco’s newest offering.

Poco X5 Pro: Specs and Features

The Poco X5 Pro resembles the Redmi Note 12 series but has the Poco elements like the big rectangular block to house the camera hump with the Poco branding and the signature Poco Yellow color. Poco X5 Pro also comes in Astral Black and Horizon Blue color variants. The phone has flat edges and a punch-hole screen. Unlike the predecessor’s all-glass design, this one goes for a plastic build.

The device boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Xfinity AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports 900 nits of peak brightness (less than Poco X4 Pro’s 1200 nits peak brightness), HDR10+, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and Dolby Vision.

The Snapdragon 778G mobile platform is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

As for the cameras, the Poco X5 Pro features a 108MP primary snapper with an ISOCELL HM2 sensor (an upgrade from the 64MP main camera on the X4 Pro), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter onboard too. The supported camera features include portrait mode, panorama, time-lapse, long exposure, night mode, 4K videos, slow-motion videos, Vlog mode, and tilt shift, among others.

Additional features include an IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 12-layer graphite heat dissipation, an X-Axis Linear Motor, and more. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 12. The phone will get two years of major OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Price and Availability

The Poco X5 Pro starts at Rs 22,999 in India and will be available to buy starting from February 13 via Flipkart (visit). Check out the prices for both variants right here:

6GB+128GB: Rs 22,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 24,999

You can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI credit cards or EMI transitions, bringing the effective price down to Rs 20,999. This makes the Poco X5 Pro an attractive deal for new buyers. What are your thoughts on this latest Poco phone? Let us know in the comments below.